BBNaija 2018 Housemate, Teddy Has A 4-Year-Old Son And He’s So Cute – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
BBNaija 2018 Housemate, Teddy Has A 4-Year-Old Son And He's So Cute
Information Nigeria
Nigerian have dug up photos of BBNaija 2018 housemate Teddy and his four year old son, whom he loves to dot on. You will recall that in his profile, the 29 year old housemate, Teddy who is also known as Badman Teddy, revealed that he is a Recording …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!