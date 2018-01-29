 #BBNaija 2018: See 6 Housemates Evicted Already | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#BBNaija 2018: See 6 Housemates Evicted Already

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

It seems the first eviction in the Big Brother Naija 3 Show just occurred now, 6 housemates who couldn’t get beds have been sent packing. The housemates who were eating, were called into the sitting room by Big Brother, who announced that the housemates who picked numbers without a corresponding bed space should leave. The […]

The post #BBNaija 2018: See 6 Housemates Evicted Already appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.