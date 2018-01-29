BBNaija! Meet Lagos Socialite Tobi Bakre, A Banker, Graduate of UNILAG & A Rich Kid (Photos)

Lagos socialite, Tobi Bakre who is participating in the current Big Brother Naija Season 3 has started his quick rise to fame as he warms his way into the hearts of Nigerians with his looks and class. The current head of the Big Brother Naija house, Tobi Bakre is enjoying the support of Nigerians on […]

The post BBNaija! Meet Lagos Socialite Tobi Bakre, A Banker, Graduate of UNILAG & A Rich Kid (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

