 BBNaija! Meet Lagos Socialite Tobi Bakre, A Banker, Graduate of UNILAG & A Rich Kid (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BBNaija! Meet Lagos Socialite Tobi Bakre, A Banker, Graduate of UNILAG & A Rich Kid (Photos)

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Lagos socialite, Tobi Bakre who is participating in the current Big Brother Naija Season 3 has started his quick rise to fame as he warms his way into the hearts of Nigerians with his looks and class. The current head of the Big Brother Naija house, Tobi Bakre is enjoying the support of Nigerians on […]

The post BBNaija! Meet Lagos Socialite Tobi Bakre, A Banker, Graduate of UNILAG & A Rich Kid (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.