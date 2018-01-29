BBNaija: My Brother Is Not Married, Miracle’s Brother Cries Out
The Big Brother Naija 2018 is back with its dramas. Fans has started digging into the lives of the housemates. On Instagram page of one of the housemates, Miracle Igbokwe Ikwechukwu, he was seen wearing a ring which they believed to be a ‘wedding ring’ and also a picture of him in a traditional atire with a lady.
The rumour has been flying that the 22-year-old plot is married after claiming he is single during the live broadcast of the TV reality show.
His Brother has come out in a one minute video to disclaim the rumour and stated categorically that his brother is not married.
Watch video below:
Watch the Video
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!