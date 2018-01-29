 BBNaija: My Brother Is Not Married, Miracle’s Brother Cries Out | Nigeria Today
BBNaija: My Brother Is Not Married, Miracle’s Brother Cries Out

Posted on Jan 29, 2018

The Big Brother Naija 2018 is back with its dramas. Fans has started digging into the lives of the housemates. On Instagram page of one of the housemates, Miracle Igbokwe Ikwechukwu, he was seen wearing a ring which they believed to be a ‘wedding ring’ and also a picture of him in a traditional atire with a lady.

The rumour has been flying that the 22-year-old plot is married after claiming he is single during the live broadcast of the TV reality show.

His Brother has come out in a one minute video to disclaim the rumour and stated categorically that his brother is not married.

Watch video below: 

Watch the Video

 

