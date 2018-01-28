BBNaija: Season three begins with 20 housemates
The third season of reality TV series, Big Brother Nigeria was launched on Sunday with 20 contestants also known as “housemates”. This year’s edition, which is tagged “double wahala” stars Vandora, Teddy A, K Bruce, Nina, Miracle, Alex, Princess, DeeOne and Ahneeka. Other housemates are Rico Swavey, Bito, BamBam, Leo, Khloe, Angel and Ifu-Ennada, Anto, Tobi Bakare, Cee-C and Lolu.
