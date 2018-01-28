 BBNaija: Season three begins with 20 housemates | Nigeria Today
BBNaija: Season three begins with 20 housemates

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in Big Brother Naija, Entertainment | 0 comments

The third season of reality TV series, Big Brother Nigeria was launched on Sunday with 20 contestants also known as “housemates”. This year’s edition, which is tagged “double wahala” stars Vandora, Teddy A, K Bruce, Nina, Miracle, Alex, Princess, DeeOne and Ahneeka. Other housemates are Rico Swavey, Bito, BamBam, Leo, Khloe, Angel and Ifu-Ennada, Anto, Tobi Bakare, Cee-C and Lolu.

