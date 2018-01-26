BBNaija: Tboss slams Uriel, Soma over Miyonse – New Telegraph Newspaper
New Telegraph Newspaper
BBNaija: Tboss slams Uriel, Soma over Miyonse
New Telegraph Newspaper
Ex-housem a t e of Big Brother Naija, TBoss, has slammed Uriel for gossiping about her with other housemates outside the show. The second runnerup, while speaking on a recently aired Big Brother Naija reunion show, complained about Uriel taking her …
