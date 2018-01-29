BBNaija! Tobi emerges Head of House for week One

BBNaija 2018 housemate, Tobi has emerged head of house (HoH) for week one. Tobi emerged after a task involving 8 housemates, Big Brother had asked them to form a tower using balloons. At the end, only Tobi’s construction stood out and was consequently installed as the head of house. Tobi was asked to select […]

The post BBNaija! Tobi emerges Head of House for week One appeared first on Timeofgist.

