BBNaija2018: Meet All 2018 Big Brother Nigeria Contestants "Biography Of BBNaija 2018 Contestants"

We are in that season again guys, Big Brother Nigeria 2018 is back and is back for good. And it just started today with six housemates evicted from the house. Undoubtedly, we are expecting yet another intriguing show and another 100 days of Emotional Heart Break, Sex Scenes, Evictions, Struggling amongst Housemates and trust Exlink Lodge we gat you covered.

Well today, we bring you the personal information of all the big brother Nigeria contestants, who they are, their real names, and what they do before being selected as housemates in the much awaited BBNaija show which started today.

1. Meet K. Brule:

Meet K. Brule ��� some fans said, he was Miyonse’s look alike… Is there any Atom of Resemblance? Joelsblog gathered that K. Brule is a Nigerian fast rising Artist, has released a couple of songs and has the celebrity potential installed in him… He just needs the BBN platform to his the nail on the head!

Meet Vandora:

Vandora is a beautiful make up Artist in Lagos… A Make Up vlogger (her beautiful tells it all) and she is an amazing entrepreneur, I am sure big brother Naija 2018 has a lot of opportunities in store for her. Those eyes of her speaks volumes of her as a trouble maker… I hope she is not the main reason BBN was themed Double wahala

3. Meet Nina:

Meet Nina she is the 4th Child of her Family, According to her she is the Girl with the Attitude… Oh really?? The English and Literature graduate says she loves eating Spaghetti!!

4. Meet Teddy A:

Meet Teddy A: Bad Man Teddy, A graduate from the University of Texas, United States, says his Mum is his best friend and the one that gave him tings of hope when he first signed a Recording Contract, And Damn! He is smoking Hot!

5. Meet Princess Onyejekwe:

Princess Onyejekwe: One of the BBN house mates and a New York based Slay Queen… She enjoys shading people… Let’s watch out for another Tboss in BBN2018.

6. Meet Alex:

Alex her friends call her Alex the Unusual, she believes everything about her is Unique and good to go… She has promised not to withhold anything in the house.. Alex is a Model and I fear she is the New Biola I was talking about!

7. Meet Comedian Dee One:

A savage for a Comedian… I have this feeling that he is coming to blast the house with lots of Jokes.. How then do we know if he is real… Or just fake!! I think he also has the Celebrity potential installed in him as well.

8. Let’s Meet Miracle:

Miracle Ikechuckwu is a Fitness Model with over 9,000 followers, has this Seductive Aurora that makes him stand out… Some say he can’t measure up with Teddy A, Miracle is also a trained Pilot, Are Pilots really that Seductive??

9. Meet Ahneeka Ahneeka:

Ahneeka Ahneeka is a Model / Mediapreneur in her early 20’s we are wondering what she has to offer in the House, what do you think?

10. Meet Bam Bam:

Bam Bam or Bammy is a Project Fame Season 8, Semi Finalist, A model, Entrepreneur and Acted as Toby at BBC Radiodrama

11. Meet Rico Swervy:

Rico Swervy is a Nigerian, Actor and Singer, says he loves swimming and one of the reasons why he wanted to join the House to to create Awareness on Autism unbehalf of his younger brother…

12. Meet Bitto:

Bitto Bryan is a Marine Geolist but found himself as a TV presenter, he followed his passion and I feel those thick lips was borrowed from Kemen to be frank… I feel that’s what secured him a space in the house…

13. Meet Khloe:

Khloe is an fast rising Model… Her bony physic tells it all… What do you expect?

14. Meet Ifu Enada:

Ifu Ennada is a beautiful petit young writer, AMAA Nominee 2017,Best Actress at Short Film Festivals 2017. And she is beautiful!!

15. Meet Angel:

I wonder what makes this muscular macho Nigga and Angel with those Destructive muscles… He is a Martial Artist.. Loves playing guitar… An Actor and really Misses his late mom…

16. Meet Leo

Meet Leo is a Native of Lagos state, 25yrs old and believes he could be a fan favorite because he is good looking!!

On a side note, the drama playing out on Twitter right now has made the name Andre Blaze suddenly started trending. Reason being that everybody is saying the deep voice of Big Brother they heard last year has changed and believe he has been replaced by another person and they are swearing they know the new voice from a thousand mile away.

According to them, the new Big Brother is no other than popular, long time Nigerian OAP, Andre Blaze. Andre Blaze used to work for Nigezie and he has since worked for several broadcast outfits. He is one of those presenters whose voices are easily recognizable.