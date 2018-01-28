#BBNaija2018: Six Housemates have been sent packing already
It’s not even up to 1 hour in the Big Brother Naija House, and Biggie has done a fake eviction already! Biggie earlier on called all the 20 housemates into the lounge, and then he suddenly informs them that there’d be an immediate eviction. Housemates were shocked immediately, as informed the Housemates that those who […]
The post #BBNaija2018: Six Housemates have been sent packing already appeared first on Timeofgist.
