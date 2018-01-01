Be diligent and thorough in future appointments, APDA tells Buhari

ADVANCED People’s Democratic Alliance, APDA, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to be diligent and thorough in the process of appointing people to political offices in the future to avoid the embarrassment being witnessed by the administration over the appointment of nine dead people into the board of federal parastatals and agencies. The names of […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

