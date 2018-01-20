 Because Nobody knows what lies in between | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 20, 2018

By Adeyinka Ademola

Lying on the bed I pity them
They couldn’t eat nor drink
They couldn’t laugh to funny jokes
They wish you know what they are going through
Some are the looking at the windows
Some are praying for death
Some are crying inside of them
Because what lies in between nobody knows
Its life and death
Doctors go around with stethoscope
Nurses go around serving drugs and injections
Families go around looking for money and praying
Because Nobody knows what lies in between
Some gave up on hope
Some still believe doctors are going to save them
Some have diseases they don’t know
and have been going around with since childhood
Some has cure,
Some don’t
Because nobody knows what lies in between
Hospitals are interesting place to be.

Adeyinka is a Nurse and a girl who is fearless in the pursuit of what set her soul on fire

