Because Nobody knows what lies in between

By Adeyinka Ademola

Lying on the bed I pity them

They couldn’t eat nor drink

They couldn’t laugh to funny jokes

They wish you know what they are going through

Some are the looking at the windows

Some are praying for death

Some are crying inside of them

Because what lies in between nobody knows

Its life and death

Doctors go around with stethoscope

Nurses go around serving drugs and injections

Families go around looking for money and praying

Because Nobody knows what lies in between

Some gave up on hope

Some still believe doctors are going to save them

Some have diseases they don’t know

and have been going around with since childhood

Some has cure,

Some don’t

Because nobody knows what lies in between

Hospitals are interesting place to be.

Adeyinka is a Nurse and a girl who is fearless in the pursuit of what set her soul on fire

