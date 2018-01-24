”Become The President Of Nigeria At 35yrs” – Obasanjo Challenges Nigerian Youths

Former President Of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo challenges Nigerian youths to become Nigeria’s President at 35 years and not when they are 40 years or above. Watch the video below.. Obj challenge to the Nigerian youths. pic.twitter.com/35DG2ZeJos — Charlyboy(Official) (@Areafada1) January 24, 2018

