Behold President George Weah (Inauguration photos)

Born on October 1st 1966, George Weah was raised in the Clara Town slum of Monrovia. He father was a mechanic. He has three brothers, William, Moses and Wolo. He won with more than 60% of the votes and beat incumbent Vice-President, Joseph Boakai, in a runoff election on December 26. Today he is the 24th President of Liberia.

Here are some inauguration photos:

“I have spent my life in stadiums but I’ve never felt like this,” Weah said in his inaugural address, AFP reported.

