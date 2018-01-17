BellaNaija Music presents our BNM Red Alert for January – Squeeze Tarela
Hello BellaNaijarians! Happy New Year! BellaNaija Music is happy to present our “BNM Red Alert” for the month of January! For those who are not familiar with this column, BNM Red Alert profiles young artistes who we feel have what it takes to conquer the Nigerian airwaves. These artistes are talented acts with unique sounds which you […]
The post BellaNaija Music presents our BNM Red Alert for January – Squeeze Tarela appeared first on BellaNaija.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!