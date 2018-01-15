Benue Crisis Calls for Reflection Not Blame Game – NNPP

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) on Monday urged security agents to take pro-active measures to stop farmers/herders clashes to save lives. The party said in Lagos that the recent clashes in Benue called for reflection on the way forward and not blame game and media war. The Lagos State Chairman of the party, Malam […]

The post Benue Crisis Calls for Reflection Not Blame Game – NNPP appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

