 Benue: Fear of bloodshed heightens as bodies raise alarm over Agatu | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Benue: Fear of bloodshed heightens as bodies raise alarm over Agatu

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

S O C I O – C U L T U R A L organisations in Benue State, Mdzough u Tiv, Idoma National Forum and Omi Ny’Igede have raised the alarm over the exodus of Fulani herdsmen into Agatu Local Government Area of the state at the weekend to graze their cattle, against the antiopen […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.