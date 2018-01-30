Benue: Fresh herders attack leaves investor, others wounded
Fulani herdsmen attack in Benue State continued yesterday in Guma Local Government Area where several people, including an investor, were reportedly injured. The attackers, according to a source, invaded Torkula community, the country home of the late paramount ruler of Tiv nation, HRM, Dr Alfred Akawe Torkula. “The sleeping Torkula community in Guma was attacked […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!