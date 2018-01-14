 Benue Govt. procures N100m relief materials for IDPs – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Benue Govt. procures N100m relief materials for IDPs – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Benue Govt. procures N100m relief materials for IDPs
Vanguard
Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue said the State Government had procured N100 million relief materials for immediate distribution to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in five camps in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of the state. Ortom. The
IGP Idris assures communities attacked by militia in Benue of police protectionDaily Trust
Al-Makura Visits Nasarawa IDP Camps, Assures Of Govt SupportIndependent Newspapers Limited
IGP Clears Air On Alleged Militia Camp In NasarawaCHANNELS TELEVISION
Information Nigeria –Іnsіdеr Cаr Nеws –New Telegraph Newspaper –Alive For Football
all 32 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.