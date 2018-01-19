Benue is part of the northern family, we’ll solve herders/farmer clash says Borno governor

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has declared Benue state will continue to be part of the “northern family’’ even as state governors strive to seek an end to the incessant cases of conflicts between farmers and herders.

The Borno state governor was speaking earlier when he paid a condolence visit to the governor of Benue state Mr. Samuel Ortom, to commiserate with him over the recent violence in the state, which left over 70 people dead.

“I want to implore you that sensationalism will not advance the cause of the (Benue) problem. We should have the generosity of spirit to embrace each other. Let us be our brother’s keeper. All of us (governors) here are members of the same generation.

“We will not allow that. This is my fourth time coming to Benue. We are partnering with the federal government to find a permanent solution to the security matters in Benue. Benue is part of the APC family. Benue is part of the northern family,” Shettima said.

Receiving the delegation, Gov Samuel Ortom revealed that the Benue state citizens will not take the Federal Government seriously, until the leadership of the Miyetti Allah was arrested and brought to book.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

