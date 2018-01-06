Benue Killing: Am Withdrawing From All Political Activities – Governor Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that he is withdrawing from all political activities until the problem of herdsmen invasion of the Benue valley is over. “I have decided to withdraw from every political activities until this problem is over. I cannot be a leader over dead people. 2019 is in God’s hand. […]

The post Benue Killing: Am Withdrawing From All Political Activities – Governor Ortom appeared first on Ngyab

