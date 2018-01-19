Benue Killings : APC/Northern Governors to complement Buhari, Ortom efforts

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors and 19 Northern governors forums have promised to complement the efforts of the Federal Government as well as Benue state government to end insecurity in the state.

The seven man delegation of the governors, led by Borno State Governor, Kashim Shetima made this promise Friday at Benue Peoples House, Makurdi during a condolence visit to the government and people of Benue state over recent killings by armed Fulani herdsmen.

Governor Shetima stated that as governors elected on the same political platform with the ideology to promote security of lives and property, as well as boost the nation’s economy, they were determined to assist one of their own, Samuel Ortom, in tackling the issue of herders – farmers clashes to restore lasting peace for development to thrive.

He said said both the APC and Northern region were interested in Benue, considering its economic and political viability, centrality to the unity and stability of Nigeria, and reaffirmed the need to collaborate with the Benue state government to fashion out measures to reoccurrence of such security challenges.

The Chairman Northern governors forum, who recalled the insecurity in the North East which has been tackled significantly by President Muhammadu Buhari, was optimistic that the security situation in Benue would soon return to normal. He added that both the APC and Northern governors forum were grieved and sympathetic to the internally displaced persons.

Responding, Governor Ortom said Benue is still living under fear of threats of further attacks as issued by the leadership of Miyetti Allagh Kauta Hore, who even claimed that the state belongs to the Fulanis and unless the anti open grazing law is reversed, more killings and attacks should be expected in the state.

Ortom stressed that the open grazing prohibition law was enacted following due process spelt by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and it was not targeted at any tribe but livestock farmers generally, to enhance crop production, as well as maintain law and order.

He however, announced that there was relative peace in the state, following the intervention of President Buhari, as evident in the relocation of Inspector- General of Police, Idris Kpotun to Benue and deployment of other security operatives to contain the crisis and emphasised the need to arrest the leadership of Miyetti Allagh who claimed responsibility for Benue killings with a threat to continue.

