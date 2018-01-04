 Benue killings: ASUU condemns Buhari’s government | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Benue killings: ASUU condemns Buhari’s government

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to act swiftly concerning the killings by Fulani herdsmen in the country ASUU in a statement signed by its University of Ibadan Chairman, Dr Deji Omole faulted Buhari’s administration on the rising killings all over the country. Omole decried what he called […]

Benue killings: ASUU condemns Buhari’s government

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.