Benue killings: Atiku reacts after mass burial of 73 people
Nigeria’s former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, has commiserated with the people and government of Benue state, following the mass burial of 73 people killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen. The corpses were victims of the recent attacks on Logo and Guma local governments in the state. Atiku wrote on his verified Twitter page: “My thoughts and prayers […]
Benue killings: Atiku reacts after mass burial of 73 people
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!