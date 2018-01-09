Benue Killings: Buhari, Ortom In Closed Door Meeting Inside Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently having a meeting with Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom inside the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting is believed to be connected with recent Fulani herdsmen killings in the state. The governor reportedly arrived the Presidential Villa around 10.50am and was led straight into the president’s office. Personal Assistant […]

The post Benue Killings: Buhari, Ortom In Closed Door Meeting Inside Aso Rock appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

