Benue Killings: Ekweremadu Says Senate Tired Of One-Minute Silence

The Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu has condemned recent herdsmen killings across the country, saying the Senate was tired of observing “one-minute silence” for victims. Ekweremadu who spoke at plenary on Tuesday harped on the need for peace and security before infrastructure development. He added that the senators like every other Nigerians were worried […]

