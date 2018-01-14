Benue killings: Gov Lalong apologises to Ortom over anti-grazing law comment

The Plateau State Governor, Mr. Solomon Lalong, has apologised for his comments on the killings by herdsmen in Benue State. Lalong, in an interview with newsmen on Saturday said his statement on anti grazing law was misquoted as he condoled with his Benue counterpart, Governor Samuel Ortom on killings in the state. Recall that Lalong, […]

Benue killings: Gov Lalong apologises to Ortom over anti-grazing law comment

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

