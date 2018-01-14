Benue killings: Gov Lalong apologises to Ortom over anti-grazing law comment
The Plateau State Governor, Mr. Solomon Lalong, has apologised for his comments on the killings by herdsmen in Benue State. Lalong, in an interview with newsmen on Saturday said his statement on anti grazing law was misquoted as he condoled with his Benue counterpart, Governor Samuel Ortom on killings in the state. Recall that Lalong, […]
