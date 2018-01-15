Benue killings: Herdsmen now running super government – Prophet Alao
The Supreme Head, Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church Worldwide, Prophet (Dr) Solomon Alao, has lamented the killings by Fulani herdsmen in different parts of the country. Prophet Alao said that the herdsmen were behaving like a “super government” dictating for their host communities. He said this at a press conference at The Holy Mount of […]
