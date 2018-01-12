Benue killings: Jang blasts Gov Lalong over comments against Ortom
Former Plateau state governor, David Jonah Jang, has lambasted Governor, Simon Lalong, over his comments on killings in Benue state. Jang also condemned Lalong for attacking Governor Samuel Ortom over the anti-grazing law which became effective November 1, 2017. Comrade Clinton Garuba, Jang’s media aide in a statement on Friday, said it was sad that […]
