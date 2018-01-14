 Benue killings: Lalong blackmailing me – Ortom | Nigeria Today
Benue killings: Lalong blackmailing me – Ortom

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalong was using the recent attacks on Benue indigenes to score cheap political point. Ortom said Lalong’s claim that he warned him (Ortom) against signing the anti open grazing bill into law was a cheap blackmail. Lalong had on Thursday disclosed that he […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

