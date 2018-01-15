Benue Killings, Lalong withdraws offensive comments, apologises to Ortom

Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, has apologised to his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, for his misleading comments over the Fulani herdsmen rain of terror on Benue People.

Speaking to newsmen on Saturday, Lalong said his comments was misconceived and misinterpreted. He said he had great respect for human lives.

“Let me use this opportunity to extend my deepest sympathies and extend our condolences to the people of Benue State over this great loss.

“I must say that I humbly apologise for my comments because I have seen that it was really misconceived and misinterpreted.

“That generated a lot of social media writeup here and there about the issue. I apologise for that because neither the argument for or against helps the matter because it involves lives.

“I have great respect for the sanctity of human lives and the unity of the Middle Belt. I would not say Plateau is fighting Benue State at all.

“We are brothers and sisters. Benue was created out of Plateau. Nasarawa was created out of Plateau. We still remain brothers and sisters.

“So I extend my prayers to all of them and I pray that God Almighty will give them the fortitude to bear the loss and grant the souls of the departed eternal rest.”

