 Benue Killings: Miyetti Allah Leadership ‘Cannot Go Scot Free’ – Ortom – CHANNELS TELEVISION | Nigeria Today
Benue Killings: Miyetti Allah Leadership ‘Cannot Go Scot Free’ – Ortom – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jan 8, 2018


Benue Killings: Miyetti Allah Leadership 'Cannot Go Scot Free' – Ortom
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has called for the arrest of the national leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria. Governor Ortom made the call on Sunday while addressing a gathering during a church service in Makurdi
