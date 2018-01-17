Benue Killings: Ortom Apologises To Al-Makura, Forgives Lalong

BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, Makurdi Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has said that he has long forgiven and accepted the apologies of the Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, over the statement he made that he had earlier cautioned him against the implementation of the Anti open grazing law, The governor who made his mind known during […]

The post Benue Killings: Ortom Apologises To Al-Makura, Forgives Lalong appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

