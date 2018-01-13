Benue killings : Oyedepo reveals what will happen to Fulani herdsmen

Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has placed a curse on Fulani herdsmen allegedly killing Nigerians in the country. Oyedepo, while condemning the killings by Fulani herdsmen stated that Nigeria is in a ‘state of slumber. Addressing members of his church during the ‘One night with the King’ telecast across the nation, on […]

Benue killings : Oyedepo reveals what will happen to Fulani herdsmen

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

