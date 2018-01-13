Benue killings : Oyedepo reveals what will happen to Fulani herdsmen
Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has placed a curse on Fulani herdsmen allegedly killing Nigerians in the country. Oyedepo, while condemning the killings by Fulani herdsmen stated that Nigeria is in a ‘state of slumber. Addressing members of his church during the ‘One night with the King’ telecast across the nation, on […]
