Benue killings: PDP declares support for Ortom’s open grazing law, calls attack act of terrorism
Benue State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday reacted to the killing of residents by Fulani herdsmen in some parts of the state. The state arm of the party called on President Muhammadu Buhari to arrest and bring the culprits to book. In a statement he issued in Makurdi, the state capital, […]
