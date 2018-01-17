Benue Killings: PDP pays condolence visit, donates Relief Materials

A delegation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by its Deputy National Chairman, South, Mr Yemi Akinwunmi, on Tuesday paid condolence visit to the government and people of Benue, over recent killing by alleged herdsmen. The delegation was received by the State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr Michael Gusa, on behalf of […]

The post Benue Killings: PDP pays condolence visit, donates Relief Materials appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

