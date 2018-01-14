Benue Killings: Plateau Gov Apologises Over ‘Warning’ Comment

The Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, has apologised for a comment he made in the wake of herdsmen attacks that left scores dead in Benue State. Lalong had told journalists that he warned his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom against implementing the anti-opening grazing bill, which has been blamed for the attacks, into law. […]

The post Benue Killings: Plateau Gov Apologises Over ‘Warning’ Comment appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

