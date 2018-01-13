Benue killings: Presidency disowns ‘fake’ Buhari Twitter account supporting herdsmen
The Presidency has raised the alarm over a fake Twitter handle purportedly belonging to President Muhammadu Buhari. A Statement issued by the President’s special adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the parody account has been posting spurious messages justifying the attacks by herdsmen, saying they were only defending themselves. The Statement reads, ”Evil […]
