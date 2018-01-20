Benue killings: Reno Omokri mocks Femi Adesina for ‘standing with Buhari’

Reno Omokri, former aide to immediate paste president, Goodluck Jonathan, has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media, Femi Adesina, over his statement that his principal was depressed with the killings in Benue. In an article entitled ‘why I stand with Buhari’ the presidential aide vowed to stand with his principal whom he said […]

Benue killings: Reno Omokri mocks Femi Adesina for ‘standing with Buhari’

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

