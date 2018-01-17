 Benue Killings: Senate issues IGP 14-day ultimatum | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Benue Killings: Senate issues IGP 14-day ultimatum

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Senate on Tuesday gave the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, a 14-day ultimatum to arrest and investigate the perpetrators of Benue killings. Idris, on Monday convened a peace meeting with governors and stakeholders from Benue and Nasarawa to address the disputes between the two states. The meeting, which was meant to find a […]

Benue Killings: Senate issues IGP 14-day ultimatum

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.