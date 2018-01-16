Benue Killings: Senate orders IGP to find perpetrators in 14 days

The Senate has given the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, 14-day ultimatum to arrest the perpetrators of the recent killings in Benue State.

This comes as lawmakers kicked against the establishment of North Central Development Fund.

These were some of the outcome of the report of the Ad-hoc Committee on the Review of the Current Security Infrastructure in Nigeria.

Details later…

