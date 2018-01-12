 Benue killings: Senator Ibrahim reveals likely attackers | Nigeria Today
Benue killings: Senator Ibrahim reveals likely attackers

Senator Abu Ibrahim representing Katsina South Senatorial district has given a hint on those responsible for herdsmen attack on communities in Benue and Taraba states. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, speaking with newsmen on Thursday said Boko Haram insurgents or Libyan soldiers could be responsible for the attacks. He noted that […]

