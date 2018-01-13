Benue killings: State government declares curfew in Makurdi
The Benue State Government has imposed a curfew on Makurdi, the State capital following security challenges in the State. Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, disclosed this on Saturday. He made this known after a State Securiy Council meeting held at the Benue Peoples’ House, Makurdi The curfew is expected to last from 6pm to 6am. […]
