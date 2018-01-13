Benue killings: State government declares curfew in Makurdi

The Benue State Government has imposed a curfew on Makurdi, the State capital following security challenges in the State. Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, disclosed this on Saturday. He made this known after a State Securiy Council meeting held at the Benue Peoples’ House, Makurdi The curfew is expected to last from 6pm to 6am. […]

Benue killings: State government declares curfew in Makurdi

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

