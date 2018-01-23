Benue killings: Why Fulani herdsmen are attacking my people — Gov. Ortom

Samuel Ortom, Governor of Benue State, has insisted that the killings perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen in the state was “deliberate.” The governor said the herdsmen were attacking communities because they wanted residents to “embark on reprisal” attacks. Ortom spoke during an emergency stakeholders meeting in Makurdi, the state capital, yesterday. The governor insisted that no […]

Benue killings: Why Fulani herdsmen are attacking my people — Gov. Ortom

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

