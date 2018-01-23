Benue Killings: Why We Won’t Blame Islamic State Yet – Police

The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, DIG Joshak Habila has said it was too early to conclude that the Islamic State in West Africa group was responsible for the killings in Benue and other northern states in recent times. However, he said many suspects arrested in connection with the killings have […]

The post Benue Killings: Why We Won’t Blame Islamic State Yet – Police appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

