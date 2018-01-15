Benue Killings: You Lied, Osinbajo Tells Ortom
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has said he was shocked by a news report ostensibly quoting the Benue State Governor Sam Ortom as saying that the VP was warned of the savage and inhumane killings by alleged herdsmen in Logo and Guma local government areas which took place on the 1st of January 2018. A statement […]
The post Benue Killings: You Lied, Osinbajo Tells Ortom appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
