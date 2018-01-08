 Benue massacre: Col Nyiam blasts Buhari for sending police after herdsmen | Nigeria Today
Benue massacre: Col Nyiam blasts Buhari for sending police after herdsmen

Posted on Jan 8, 2018

A former army intelligence officer, Colonel Tony Nyiam, Rtd. has slammed the Federal Government for refusing to send soldiers after the Fulani herdsmen involved in the Benue killings. The retired army personnel recalled that soldiers were deployed against members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Niger Delta militants among others, but the police were […]

