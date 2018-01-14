 Benue Massacre: How Buhari, Osinbajo, others ignored Ortom’s pleas for help | Nigeria Today
Benue Massacre: How Buhari, Osinbajo, others ignored Ortom’s pleas for help

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in News | 0 comments

In the wake of the massacre of over 73 Benue indigenes by Fulani herdsmen, the executive governor of Benue state has shed light on how President Muhammd Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo along with other senior security chiefs failed to heed the cry for help the state made to government as early as summer […]

