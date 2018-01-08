Benue massacre: We’ve not done enough for herdsmen – Nigerian Government
The Nigerian Government has expressed concerns over the growing wave of violent altercations between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the different parts of the country. He, however, admitted that government had not done enough to carter for the needs of the herders. The Federal Government said the trend must be stopped before the 2019 general […]
Benue massacre: We’ve not done enough for herdsmen – Nigerian Government
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!