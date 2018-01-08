 Benue massacre: Why I called Suswam, David Mark – Ortom | Nigeria Today
Benue massacre: Why I called Suswam, David Mark – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has revealed that the ongoing killing of his kinsmen forced him to reconcile with his political rivals, former governor of the state, Gabriel Suswam and immediate past Senate President, David Mark in his quest to find panacea to the problem. The governor who stated this during the emergency stakeholders […]

