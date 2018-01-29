 Benue police command says crises communities now calm | Nigeria Today
Benue police command says crises communities now calm

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Crime

The Benue Police Commissioner, Mr Fatai Owoseni, on Monday said normalcy had been restored in all the communities attacked by herdsmen and appealed to residents to stop fleeing their homes. Owoseni told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi that the Policemen were doing their best to enable all the displaced persons return to their homes, adding that they would collaborate with members of the public to achieve this. The commissioner said that the state was now calm, adding that the Nigeria Police had strengthened its partnership with sister security agencies and the people for the purpose of ending the crisis.

