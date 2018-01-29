Benue police command says crises communities now calm
The Benue Police Commissioner, Mr Fatai Owoseni, on Monday said normalcy had been restored in all the communities attacked by herdsmen and appealed to residents to stop fleeing their homes. Owoseni told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi that the Policemen were doing their best to enable all the displaced persons return to their homes, adding that they would collaborate with members of the public to achieve this. The commissioner said that the state was now calm, adding that the Nigeria Police had strengthened its partnership with sister security agencies and the people for the purpose of ending the crisis.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!