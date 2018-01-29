Benue police command says crises communities now calm

The Benue Police Commissioner, Mr Fatai Owoseni, on Monday said normalcy had been restored in all the communities attacked by herdsmen and appealed to residents to stop fleeing their homes. Owoseni told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi that the Policemen were doing their best to enable all the displaced persons return to their homes, adding that they would collaborate with members of the public to achieve this. The commissioner said that the state was now calm, adding that the Nigeria Police had strengthened its partnership with sister security agencies and the people for the purpose of ending the crisis.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

